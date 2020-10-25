Sheffield Wednesday’s Joost van Aken received a deserved straight red card on Saturday after a high and reckless tackle on Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. It was a tackle that has come in for some criticism from pundits according to words carried by Yorkshire Live.

It was a game that Wednesday lost 1-0, a result not wanted as the Owls attempt to drag themselves out of neagtive points imposed for FFP infringements. The red card that van Aken received will rule him out for the next three games.

The red card came about after Dutch defender van Aken left his foot in on a challenge with Mpanzu, catching him high in the game’s 71st minute. It was the sort of challenge that leaves a referee no choice but to go for red rather than yellow.

Van Aken’s challenge, and subsequent red card, has come in for a lot of criticism from pundits and fans alike. Here’s how former Wednesday player Clinton Morrison described it on Quest’s highlights show:

“I don’t know what he’s doing there. It’s a disgusting tackle…look at how high up it is. It is a silly decision. I can see him being angry but it was terrible decision.”

Morrison’s view on the tackle was supported by fellow pundit Sam Parkin who agreed, saying that the challenge was “really poor.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans were also somewhat aggrieved by not only the tackle and red card but by van Aken himself. Here is a selection of some of the things they had to say afterwards.

How many CBs do we have left now with van Aken added to the list 😩😂 #swfc — Dom (@domkelsh) October 25, 2020

I cant understand why the Odebajo and Van Aken get in over palmer and Borner they have to be worst CB and RB in the league. monkey can't see either its scary #SWFC — Luke Wales (@WalesLuke) October 24, 2020

Van Aken was wreckless. Stupid tackle. Unnecessary. Deserves a 3 match ban. #swfc — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) October 24, 2020

With the injuries we have at the back what the hell is Van Aken thinking?! He’s played ok this season but when we get everyone fit he should be no where near the 1st team. #swfc — Dave Hall (@dave_hall66) October 24, 2020

van Aken should never play again#MonkOut Sorry but #SWFC fans can we all unite and agree it's embarrassing — Wrestling with Hotels (@WrestlinWHotels) October 24, 2020

Deserved. Shocking challenge from Van Aken. #swfc — Nathan Sensicall (@Jasper_s91) October 24, 2020

Will Sheffield Wednesday escape relegation this season?