A jubilant Kamil Grosicki (pictured above) helped West Brom to Premier League promotion after a January move from Hull City for a pittance of a fee. Now he’s involved in another battle, this time to move to Nottingham Forest. It’s becoming a bit of a saga, if truth be told.

A little background might help to lay a timeline out that illustrates the events leading on from the domestic deadline a week last Friday.

Sources in Poland said that a deal between Forest and West Brom failed to satisy last Friday’s domestic deadline of 5 pm; the paperwork arriving with the relevant authorities late, 21 seconds late to be precise. However, as the following tweet showed at the time, even that is a bone of contention.

Typowe @GrosickiKamil Story.60 sec przed zamknięciem okna,dokładnie o 17.59 podpisuje kontrakt z @NFFC System rejestracji nie przysyła potwierdzenia. NF twierdzi,że transfer jest zrealizowany. Kamil w drodze do Nottingham. Wyp. do końca sezonu. Na wypadek awansu 2 lata umowy. — Mateusz Borek (@BorekMati) October 16, 2020

Translation for the above tweet:

“Typical @GrosickiKamil Story. 60 seconds before the window closes, at exactly 17.59 he signs a contract with @NFFC The registration system does not send a confirmation. NF says the transfer has been completed. Kamil on his way to Nottingham. Out until the end of the season. 2-year contract in case of promotion.

A loan out for the season, followed by a two-year, promotion contract obligation looked to have been the deal taking Grosicki to the City Ground from the Hawthorns. Yet, for the sake of 21 seconds, it looked to have been scuppered.

Bosses of both West Brom and Nottingham Forest have weighed in, giving their thoughts that they want the saga sorting as soon as possible. All the while, Kamil Grosicki has been left kicking his feet somewhat. That could be about to change, according to the following tweet from Grosicki himself:

The message itself, that Grosicki is tweeting needs little understanding of emojis to become understandable. Basically, his football future will be in the hands of justice and he is hoping thankful that it will be sorted, sorted on Tuesday.

Come Tuesday, Nottingham Forest might be able to formalise the signing that 21 seconds of time sent awry. If that is so, he might be available for selection against Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

Should Nottingham Forest be able to sign Kamil Grosicki even if the paperwork is 21 seconds late?