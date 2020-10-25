The deadline for domestic transfers was closed over a week ago. That represented the final chance for sides to add any signings to the ranks for the October to January haul.

The next transfer window is due to creak open on January 1 and run for the month of January. However, between then and now there are no signings that can be made involving a fee.

That doesn’t mean that clubs cannot sign players. There is always the free agent market and sides will be looking at this market and assessing whether there is nay value in it for them.

Here are the top 5 free agent players who last played for a Sky Bet League One side.

Kevin Stewart (last club – Hull City): 27-year-old Londoner Stewart came up through the ranks at Spurs, leaving the Londoners in a free transfer move to Liverpool in 2014. He left the Reds after 20 appearances in a £4m, 2017 move to East Yorkshire and Hull City. THe Tigers let the former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder go in late July this year. He has 71 games of experience at Championship level as well as 11 Premier League games tucked under his belt.



Jackson Irvine (last club – Hull City): Melbourne-born Socceroos international Irvin has been on the free agent market since leaving Hull at the start of July this year. He made his initial steps in football with Frankston Pines in Australia before being snapped up by Celtic. He left the Bhoys in late July 2015 with a move to Ross County. He made his way into English football a year later with a £320,000 move to Burton Albion. A year after that, Hull City paid nearly £2m to bring him to the KCOM. He’s got 152 games of Championship experience in the tank, as well as 92 games played in the SPL.



Duncan Whatmore (last club – Sunderland): Whatmore started out his career at Manchester United before being released as a youngster to Altrincham’s youth set-up in 2012. He was bought by Sunderland for an undisclosed fee at the start of July 2013. Still just 26, Whatmore has 37 Premier League appearances to his name alongside 6 games in the Championship, 28 in League One and 9 in the SPL when on loan with Hibernian in 2014.



Joel Lynch (last club – Sunderland): 33-year-old Lynch made his way into football with Brighton, going on to make 83 appearances for the Seagulls. He moved first to Nottingham Forest in 2008 for around £220,000 before a free transfer to Huddersfield Town where he consolidated his name. After 128 appearances for the Terriers, he left in a £1.3m move to QPR in 2016, moving to Sunderland on a free in late-August last year. He was released by the Black Cats at the start of July this year. Experience-wise, Lynch has featured in 308 Championship games as well as 79 in League One.



Dean Marney (last club – Fleetwood): 36-year-old veteran Marney started off in football in 2002, moving from Spurs Under-18s into first-team reckoning at the North London club. He went on to make just 11 appearances for Spurs before a £290,000, 2006 move to Hull City where over four years, before a move to Burnley, saw him make 136 appearances. He featured in 221 games for the Clarets over 8 years, finally moving to Fleetwood in late July 2018 on a free transfer. The veteran warhorse has 255 Championship appearances to his name, as well as 96 Premier League games tucked under his belt.

Who should your side consider out of these five free agents?