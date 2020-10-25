Sheffield Wednesday looked into the possibility of signing free agent Jackson Irvine, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

However, the midfielder was apparently ‘reluctant’ to join the Owls due to their precarious league position in the Championship after their points deduction.

Irvine, who is 27 years old, remains available after leaving Hull City in June and continues to weigh up his options.

The Australia international joined the Tigers in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has addressed rumours linking his side with a move for him, as per Yorkshire Live: “We take a close look at everyone. Some got further down the line than others. Jackson was one of those but there were on the radar of many. Probably every out of contract player was on a club’s radar.

“Of course he came up in conversations. At the end of the day, he’s not a Sheffield Wednesday player. We don’t need to speculate on that and I am concentrating on the group at this moment in time.”

The former Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County man will continue to search for a new home. He is a decent option for Championship clubs still needing midfielders.

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have moved on from him now and lost yesterday against Luton Town at Hillsborough.

In other Owls news, they have been linked with ex-Cardiff City and Fulham defender Jazz Richards, as per The72.

