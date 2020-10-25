The deadline for domestic transfers was closed over a week ago. That represented the final chance for sides to add any signings to the ranks for the October to January haul.

The next transfer window is due to creak open on January 1 and run for the month of January. However, between then and now there are no signings that can be made involving a fee.

That doesn’t mean that clubs cannot sign players. There is always the free agent market and sides will be looking at this market and assessing whether there is nay value in it for them.

Here are the top 5 free agent players who last played for a Sky Bet Championship side.

Ryan Shotton (last club – Middlesbrough): 32-year-old Shotton was released by Neil Warnock’s Boro on July 23 this year. He originally started out in the youth ranks at Stoke City, progressing to the first-team where he made 70 appearances. He’s got 202 games of experience at Championship level, on top of 48 games of Premier League expereince.



Andrew Surman (last club – Bournemouth): 34-year-old Johannesburg-born Surman came up through the ranks at Southampton, a rated youngster who went on to feature in 146 games for the Saints. He made his mark mostly for Bournemouth, featuring in 222 games for the Cherries after a near £600,000 move from Norwich City in 2014. He has 232 games worth of experience in the Championship and 144 appearances in the Premier League.

Adrian Mariappa (last club – Watford): 34-year-old Londoner Mariappa came up through the ranks at Watford before a £3.4m move to Reading in 2012 and a subsequent move to Crystal Palace a year later. In late August 2016, he found his way back to Vicarage Road on a free transfer. In all, he has 197 games at Championship level in addition to 168 Premier League games.

Ashley Williams (last club – Bristol City): 36-year-old, 86-cap Wales international Williams started off his football career at West Brom, leaving their Under-18s for Hednesford Town on a 2001 free transfer. From there he was snapped up two years later by Stockport County for £36,000. He made a £450,000 move to Swansea in 2008 where he stayed for eight years before a £12.6m move to Everton. Released by Everton in 2019, he was picked up by Bristol City last year – released by them at the start of this August, He has 241 Premier League games under his belt as well as 203 Championship appearances.

Tom Huddlestone (last club – Derby County): 33-year-old midfielder Huddlestone started out as a youth player at Nottingham Forest before switching to Derby County in 2003. He was subsequently snapped up by Spurs in 2005 for £4.3m. He went on to make 209 appearances for the North London club before a £5.2m move to Hull City in min-August 2013. After four years in East Yorkshire, it was back to Derby in a £2m, 2017 move. Released by the Rams in July this year, Huddlestone has 242 Premier League appearances to his name as well as 174 games in the Championship.

Who should your side consider out of these five free agents?