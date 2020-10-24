After an unbeaten start to their League One campaign (five wins and a draw), today’s 1-0 loss for Ipswich Town against Lincoln City makes it back-to-back losses for the Tractor Boys. It was a result that didn’t sit well with Town boss Paul Lambert according to the East Anglia Daily Times.

Okay, it wasn’t the 4-1 tanking that they received at the hands of a rampant Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat but rather a slender 1-0 loss to Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Still, it was a loss and one that sees the Suffolk side sitting pretty in 4th place in the early forays of this season. Paul Lambert’s men are just two points shy of the top two so it isn’t ‘panic stations’ at the moment. But it is still two successive losses.

However, Tractor Boys boss Lambert isn’t so much fussed about the result of the defeat and is, instead, focussing on the manner of it. More specifically, he is concentrating his anger on referee Kevin Johnson and his officiating.

It was not only a loss for Lambert’s side but it was a game where the Ipswich boss received a red card after the game due to the vociferous manner in which he addressed his concerns to match official Johnson.

Commenting on referee Johnson’s performance, Lambert had plenty to say:

On a perceived bias in applying the rules: “They were two clear fouls on (Teddy) Bishop here, 100 per cent (prior to the penalty). There were some incredible decisions. I’m flabbergasted. But he gets in his nice car and drives away.”

On the decisions leading to the loss: “It was dreadful. It’s professional football. That standard is not acceptable. We never lost to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle. I don’t know his name. I just think it was dreadful.”

Whether he regretted the altercation which earned him the red card: “No, because what I said was true. We get criticised for a lot of things, so should they. I’ll be phoning Mike Jones (head of referees) because that was unacceptable. It was the usual from them at the end. An absolute sign of arrogance.”

With the strength of these comments, it would be interesting to see if the football authorities bring Lambert up before a hearing on charges of bringing the game into disrepute.

Should Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert face disciplinary charges for criticising the referee like he has?