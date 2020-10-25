Bradford City are one of the lower league’s best supported sides. Before Covid-19 restrictions hit, the Bantams used to sell the level of season tickets that would turn rivals green with envy.

However, aside from that, there is the very real situation that the West Yorkshire side find themselves in. They are in League Two and, in all fairness, are not having an easy time of it.

Inconsistency crippled City last season and, like a heavy night on the tiles, it appears to also be a hangover this season. The Bantams went down 3-0 at home this afternoon, beaten by Welsh side Newport County.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

The Bantams were behind within the first minute, Mickey Demetriou scoring his first of the season. Nearing the half-time whistle, former Grimsby hotshot Padraig Amond (44′) opened his account for the season.

2-0 at the half was bad enough; the damage had already been done by then. It was a game that Stuart McCall’s men never looked like getting back into and midfielder Matthew Dolan rounded off affairs with a penalty (90+3) to make it a sorry afternoon for City fans.

It was a result that saw Newport maintain their position at the top of the League Two table whilst seeing the Bantams feathers ruffled as they dropped to 15th in the league.

To say that City fans weren’t happy is an understatement. Here is a selection of the more printable reactions from the Bantams fanbase.

 

