Bradford City are one of the lower league’s best supported sides. Before Covid-19 restrictions hit, the Bantams used to sell the level of season tickets that would turn rivals green with envy.

However, aside from that, there is the very real situation that the West Yorkshire side find themselves in. They are in League Two and, in all fairness, are not having an easy time of it.

Inconsistency crippled City last season and, like a heavy night on the tiles, it appears to also be a hangover this season. The Bantams went down 3-0 at home this afternoon, beaten by Welsh side Newport County.

The Bantams were behind within the first minute, Mickey Demetriou scoring his first of the season. Nearing the half-time whistle, former Grimsby hotshot Padraig Amond (44′) opened his account for the season.

2-0 at the half was bad enough; the damage had already been done by then. It was a game that Stuart McCall’s men never looked like getting back into and midfielder Matthew Dolan rounded off affairs with a penalty (90+3) to make it a sorry afternoon for City fans.

It was a result that saw Newport maintain their position at the top of the League Two table whilst seeing the Bantams feathers ruffled as they dropped to 15th in the league.

To say that City fans weren’t happy is an understatement. Here is a selection of the more printable reactions from the Bantams fanbase.

#bcafc what a thoroughly miserable performance. This really isn't enjoyable anymore. It's relegation stuff. — Abdul Khaliq ✊🏽 (@akhaliqinnit) October 24, 2020

Hi @StevenageFC if we still have the receipt for Guthrie can we get a refund please.#BCAFC — Have Bradford City Won Today? (@bcafcwin) October 24, 2020

Take Guthrie off. Pay him up. #bcafc — Matthew Briggs (@MattPBriggs) October 24, 2020

Newport, well coached. Recruited players to suit their formation and system. Very efficient team. Bradford, poorly coached, no system or way of playing to speak of. Recruitment woeful. Just sign anybody who is willing to sign without research or to fit a system. #bcafc — Gilly (@Gil_91_Corbey) October 24, 2020

Very poor all over, but when are we going to stop playing these two CH's together? Just not enough desire to defend properly either outside or inside the box. Sick and tired of both and would happily get rid tomorrow #BCAFC — Jolks (@Jolks14) October 24, 2020

#BCAFC We're seemingly back to square pegs in round holes. The formation doesn't work, and whilst they are professional footballers, some are just not good enough to adapt to the system. There's no point bagging individuals, as we are second best in most areas. — Mid-life Man (@hovispride) October 24, 2020

New CEO in with some vision, let Stuart walk so it’s less embarrassing for him and bring the Cowley Brothers in 👍🏻 #BCAFC — Mac 🔴🔶🇭🇰 (@MilligansJr) October 24, 2020

That would have been a long drive home !!! We were very poor all over the field. It’s puzzling why we didn’t bring in a midfield enforcer and a proven goal scorer. The club is a mess , not going to be a quick fix. A very tough week ahead … #bcafc — Kendal Chris (@CMH1967) October 24, 2020

I know people are calling out fans for getting hysterical over a single loss, but that performance was just unacceptable. #BCAFC — Graham Yaffe (@Albertstan) October 24, 2020

Fantastic to not see any pandering to the club or players. Hold them to account. Tell them how dreadful they were, they deserve it. We’re a shell of the club we were 4 years ago and it’s just upsetting. #bcafc — Asher Nutting (@AsherNutting) October 24, 2020

