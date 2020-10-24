Stoke City are a side who have underachieved in the seasons they have been in the Sky Bet Championship after their relegation from the Premier League. Brentford are a side whose class and panache would suggest a shot at English football’s top-tier competition.

However, the roles look to have been reversed at the Brittania Stadium: at least that’s how the situation looks at half-time between the two sides.

The swagger that Brentford usually have in their game has been purloined by the Potters. The Bees have been left somewhat stung with having to settle for the usual incnsistency that typifies many a Stoke City performance.

The men from the Potteries raced out to a two-goal advantage in the first-half courtesy of strikes from former Sheffield Wednesday man Steven Fletcher (9′) and Northern Ireland international James McClean (35′).

That scoreline was enough to lift Stoke City into the play-off picture and nestle them in 6th place. With other results not going their way, is was a half-time scoreline that saw the Bees loze their buzz and drop to 12th in the table.

As is understandable, it was a half-time scoreline that was accepted very differently by both sets of fans; each having different things to say about proceedings.

Here’s how both sets of fans commented after the teams went in at the half.

Stoke City fans comment on 2-0 scoreline

McClean and Brown on the wings, Fletcher in the middle with Campbell backing him up. That is pace and danger up front finally #scfc — Ian Parkes (@Parksy) October 24, 2020

Surprisingly comfortable first half for Stoke. Two good goals, solid at the back. McClean and Fletch strong #STKBRE #scfc #efl — Neil Finney (@NeilFinney) October 24, 2020

Excellent. Our best half of the season in the league. McClean excellent, Brown gives us an additional threat due to his pace. Souttar superb as is becoming the norm. #scfc — poc (@peteoconn) October 24, 2020

Brentford are a good side, but Stoke more incisive going forward. Great performance & scoreline so far. 👏 #SCFC — Andy (@AndyTheStokie) October 24, 2020

Brentford fans comment on 2-0 scoreline

Not with this negative team choice — Paul Kemp (@53pkempy) October 24, 2020

TF gets massive plaudits but he has to take responsibility for this utter shambles @BrentfordFC This is his fault. — Roy Beckerson (@roypsb) October 24, 2020

One of the players should two-foot Frank — Jamie (@jjsbfc) October 24, 2020

Canos is absolutely useless!! There is no point starting him!! Last 20 minute sub at best!!#BrentfordFC — Chris Kennedy (@CBrentfordFC) October 24, 2020

