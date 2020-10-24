Stoke City are a side who have underachieved in the seasons they have been in the Sky Bet Championship after their relegation from the Premier League. Brentford are a side whose class and panache would suggest a shot at English football’s top-tier competition.

However, the roles look to have been reversed at the Brittania Stadium: at least that’s how the situation looks at half-time between the two sides.

The swagger that Brentford usually have in their game has been purloined by the Potters. The Bees have been left somewhat stung with having to settle for the usual incnsistency that typifies many a Stoke City performance.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

The men from the Potteries raced out to a two-goal advantage in the first-half courtesy of strikes from former Sheffield Wednesday man Steven Fletcher (9′) and Northern Ireland international James McClean (35′).

That scoreline was enough to lift Stoke City into the play-off picture and nestle them in 6th place. With other results not going their way, is was a half-time scoreline that saw the Bees loze their buzz and drop to 12th in the table.

  Ex-QPR striker completes move to Indian Super League

As is understandable, it was a half-time scoreline that was accepted very differently by both sets of fans; each having different things to say about proceedings.

Here’s how both sets of fans commented after the teams went in at the half.

Stoke City fans comment on 2-0 scoreline

Brentford fans comment on 2-0 scoreline

Do Brentford have a chance of pulling this around and mounting a promotion challenge this season?

Yes.

Blips this. Still class.

No.

Too fragile. Need more.