Derby County versus Nottingham Forest was not just a game about the three points, it was also a game about bragging rights. As it was, it ended honours even with a 1-1 draw. Even still, Derby County fans weren’t happy at one decision, a decision that saw them lose out on all three points at the City Ground.

Effectively, it was a game where honours were even and one where both sides might have happily walked away with a share of the points from a hard fixture. However, that was not the case.

It was the visiting Rams who took the lead on the half-hour mark with Martyn Waghorn’s glorious free-kick:

That wonderful free-kick was followed up by Lyle Taylor’s scooped-in first goal for Nottingham Forest in the 64th minute:

A 1-1 draw would have represented a good result for both sides. Indeed, Philip Cocu and Chris Hughton would likely have taken a share of the spoils ahead of kick-off and especially against such tough opposition.

Yet, it could have/should have been all three points for the Rams after Kamil Jozwiak scored a second Derby County goal that was ruled off due to Martyn Waghorn being adjudged offside.

What will have been particularly galling for Derby fans was that Lyle Taylor appeared offside when he swept in a bobbled corner for Forest’s opener. Even if he was adjudged onside, there was still a Forest player between him and Derby’s keeper.

Understandably, it was enough to have Derby County fans protesting over on Twitter at what they saw as an injustice. Here’s a selection of some of the more printable things that they are saying.

In today’s rules, Jozwiak been robbed of his first goal for Derby and Derby have been robbed of 3 points. #dcfcfans — Benjamin Slack (@ben_slack28) October 23, 2020

Feel bad for Jozwiak, what a perfectly legit first goal for Derby snatched away, great finish, think it stands 80% of the time — Michael. (@Michael_W95) October 23, 2020

We have been robbed there never was Jozwiak goal offside but that’s the best we have played all season — Kalum Mclaughlin (@kalum1884) October 23, 2020

That was so much better than anything I’ve seen @dcfcofficial serve up so far this season. Real passion and a bit of quality. Shocking decision to disallow Jozwiak’s goal. — Simon Howard (@sihoward1) October 23, 2020

The Jozwiak goal was a proper ‘Rashford v Italy’ moment last night when I only realised it had been ruled out after my second lap of the house 🙈🍻 — Joe (@SuperDerby88) October 24, 2020

Encouraging performance 👏🏻

But how is that interfering with Jozwiak’s goal 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xGX0KyrO2y — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) October 24, 2020

