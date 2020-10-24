Speaking on talkSPORT, Watford striker Troy Deeney has confirmed that “a lot of talks” took place over the summer transfer window amid speculation that he would be leaving Vicarage Road.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Watford striker Troy Deeney was being heavily linked with a move away from the newly-relegated side.

A whole host of Premier League sides were said keen on the striker, including the likes of Spurs, West Ham and West Brom. However, a move back to the Premier League did not materialise and Deeney remains with the Hornets.

Now, Deeney has opened up about how close he was to leaving Watford. He confirmed that “a lot of talks” took place but was not keen on becoming a bit-part player. He said:

“I’m what – 32, a lot of clubs were looking for a different style of striker as a back-up. So yeah there was a lot of talks.

“Some things materialised, obviously some things didn’t and then the ones that were getting closer, you start thinking ‘are you ready to go back to the Premier League to be a bit-part player’?

“And obviously I’ve been at Watford for 10 years, so then you start weighing up the options of ‘are you ready to call it a day’ kind of thing because when you start going into that mould of being a super-sub you can’t really go back.”

Deeney has been with Watford for eight years now, becoming one of the club’s star players. In his time with the club, the 32-year-old has found the back of the net 133 times and provided 59 assists in 399 games across all competitions.

Now, with it being confirmed that he will not be leaving the club, Deeney will be looking to add to that total as Watford look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

