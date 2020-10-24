As per a report from TEAMtalk, Reading academy graduate Omar Richards is being watched by “half-a-dozen” Premier League clubs ahead of a potential bid in the January transfer window.

As covered here on The72 earlier today, Reading star Liam Moore is said to be attracting interest from a host of Premier League sides after his impressive start to the new season. However, it is rumoured that he is not the only Royals defender subject of Premier League interest.

According to TEAMtalk, academy graduate Omar Richards is also being eyed by a host of Premier League sides. The report claims that “half-a-dozen” have watched Richards in recent weeks as they eye a potential move to the left-back.

No clubs are named in TEAMtalk’s report, so it awaits to be seen if the rumoured interest in Richards develops into anything more serious closer to the January transfer window.

Richards, 22, has been with Reading for his entire senior career. He spent time in Fulham’s youth ranks but has been with the Royals since 2013. The defender made his way through the club’s youth set up and has gone on to notch up 69 appearances for the senior side, netting three goals in the process.

Richards’ current deal with Reading expires next summer so with Premier League clubs looming, it will be interesting to see if the club are able to tie him down to a new contract.

Richards' current deal with Reading expires next summer so with Premier League clubs looming, it will be interesting to see if the club are able to tie him down to a new contract.

