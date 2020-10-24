Although those who watch League One will not have been shocked by how well Doncaster play under Darren Moore, many would still have been surprised at the 4-1 mauling of Ipswich in midweek.

Ipswich Town do not believe they should be in the third tier of English football, the fans still reeling from a frankly disastrous two seasons, trying desperately to see the positives, the unbeaten start to the season was helping, but a 4-1 reverse and sub-par performance at The Keepmoat on Tuesday was a hard pill to swallow.

Yes, going ahead thanks to an own goal, only to concede two goals against the run of play, compounded by a daft penalty, and a calamitous period of play which saw a demonstration of how not to ‘play it out from the back’ is not you usual midweek match, but this is not your usual season.

Paul Lambert has stated that no panic decision will be made on the dropping of underperforming players, those making errors will be given a chance to make good, however a second failure to produce will see changes.

Typically, it is another form team who host Ipswich this weekend. Lincoln City, managed by Michael ‘I could work a nightclub door’ Appleton welcome the Tractor Boys to Sincil bank, and it has not been a happy hunting ground for Ipswich.

Losing in the FA Cup to then non-league Lincoln, live on the BBC a few years ago seemed to set a bogey-precedent, and a 5-3 goal fest last season being the recent horrors.

In another peculiar twist, Lincoln’s striker, Brennan Johnson is the son of Ipswich icon David Johnson, and Brennan will be keen to be recognised against his father’s former employer.

Ipswich are likely to be unchanged from Tuesday, with no injuries reported. Although, if Stephen Ward has recovered he may come into the side ahead of Myles Kenlock, the young defender having had a torrid time on Tuesday.

Paul Lambert has called for a reaction to the midweek failure, and the best way to do such is to play those responsible.

If I were a gambling man, today I would suggest you do not put this one on your pools coupon, nor in your accumulator. It’s not a predictable fixture.

Stick or Twist?