According to a report from TEAMtalk, Reading skipper Liam Moore is being eyed by a host of Premier League sides including Leicester City, Wolves and Newcastle United following his impressive start to the new campaign.

Reading have enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season. The Royals are undefeated in the Championship and currently sit at the top of the pile with five wins and one draw under their belt after six games.

One man who has played a crucial role in Reading’s strong start to the campaign is captain Liam Moore, who has thoroughly impressed at the heart of defence. Now, it has emerged that his performances for the Royals have caught the attention of a host of Premier League sides.

A report from TEAMtalk has claimed that Moore is being eyed by Leicester City, Wolves, Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton ahead of the January transfer window.

Moore came through Leicester’s academy and left the Foxes in 2016 to join Reading. He has remained at the Madejski Stadium since, notching up 188 appearances for the club. In the process, he has netted six goals and laid on four assists across all competitions.

Moore’s current deal with the club runs through until 2023, so Reading are at no risk of losing him for nothing any time soon.

