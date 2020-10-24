The Indian Super League starts on 20th November and may be worth keeping an eye on with some familiar faces from the Football League gearing up for their new season.

Here are some sides and players to look out for-

East Bengal



Robbie Fowler is their new manager and has wasted no time in using his contacts in England to lure some players to his new side.

Former Wigan Athletic duo Anthony Pilkington and Danny Fox have both linked up with him, along with ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City winger Jacques Maghoma.

Welshman Aaron Amadi-Holloway, formerly of Oldham Athletic and Bristol Rovers, has also reunited with Fowler after playing for him at Brisbane Roar last season.

Jamshedspur

Ex-Bolton Wanderers and Burnley boss Owen Coyle is gearing up for his first season in charge of the ‘Men of Steel’.

Kerala Blasters

They have boosted their attacking options by landing former Celtic, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper last month.

Mumbai City

They are owned by the ‘City Group’, who boast Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City amongst their clubs across the world. They have brought in experienced striker Adam Le Fondre on loan from Sydney. He scored 41 goals in 60 games during his two seasons in Australia.

NorthEast United

The Highlanders have delved into the transfer window to sign ex-QPR striker Idrissa Sylla. He left the Hoops last year and played in Belgium in the last campaign.

NorthEast have also snapped up Kwesi Appiah after his release by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season.

Odisha

Stuart Baxter, who played for Preston North End and Stockport County, is the new Head Coach there.

Mohun Bagan A.C.

Ex-Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United and Rochdale midfielder Brad Inman plays for them, as does Middlesbrough academy graduate John Johnson.