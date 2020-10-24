Hull City face Peterborough United in arguably their toughest test since relegation to League One. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Tigers-

GK- Matt Ingram- He has kept six clean sheets in seven games so far this season.



RB- Josh Emmanuel- The 23-year-old will start with Lewie Coyle out injured.

CB- Reece Burke- He has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this term.

CB- Jacob Greaves- Grant McCann faces a tough decision between the academy graduate and Jordy de Wijs.

LB- Callum Elder- The Australian international is set to face his former club today. He spent time during the 2015/16 season on loan at Peterborough.

CM- Greg Docherty- He has impressed for the Tigers since his summer switch from Rangers.

CM- George Honeyman- The 2019 signing from Sunderland is enjoying a run in the starting XI and has been a key player since the start of the new campaign.

CM- Richard Smallwood- Hull’s captain will be looking to lead his teammates to all three points against the Posh.

RW- Mallik Wilks- He is in great form at the moment and scored twice last weekend in the 3-0 win against Rochdale at Spotland.

ST- Josh Magennis- The ex-Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man should get the nod ahead of Tom Eaves’ again after starting last time out against AFC Wimbledon.

LW- Keane Lewis-Potter- The 19-year-old has scored four goals so far this season and will start again. Read more about his rise into Hull’s first-team, as per The72.

Who will win today?