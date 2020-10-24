Charlie Wyke has been installed at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland’s de facto first-choice striker. Commenting in the Sunderland Echo, Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson explains just why this is.

Wyke arrived at the Wearside club at the start of August 2018, arriving in a £600,000 deal from Bradford City where he’d been for 18 months after arriving from League Two side Carlisle United.

Starting out at Middlesbrough, 27-year-old Wyke always showed that he had goals in him. That is a pattern that can be seen at Carlisle (38 in 89 games) and Bradford City (23 in 62 games). He’s also hit the net at Sunderland, although fans might have been hoping that it was at a higher rate than the 15 in 69 games.

However, Wyke has hit 4 in 9 games this season across all competitions and scored his first in League One this season in last Saturday’s 2-0 win against Swindon Town.

It was a win that saw Phil Parkinson’s men maintain their top-six position; their 15 points just a win behind top-of-the-table Hull City. Parkinson, in speaking to the Echo, also gives his views as to why Charlie Wyke is his man to lead the line for the Black Cats this season.

Commenting on Wyke and his abilities, Parkinson said:

“What people on the outside sometimes don’t have the benefit of is seeing what we see in terms of the physical output. We want to be a team which can press from the front, and Charlie’s physical output as a player has the potential to be outstanding.”

Wyke’s re-emergence, and Parkinson’s backing has meant that he’s leapfrogged former Wigan star Will Grigg (above) in the Sunderland depth chart. That is also something that Parkinson shone some light on when speaking to the Echo.

Grigg was a £3m, big-money buy for the Black Cats from Wigan on January’s deadline day in 2019. After 65 goals in 150 Latics appearances, the former ‘On Fire’ star hasn’t quite hit those heights with the Wearsiders.

Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, Grigg had netted 8 times in 52 appearances. In this season’s League One campaign, his two appearances on 92 minutes have failed to yield a goal. Yet, Parkinson’s words give some hope for the former Wigan hotshot. Commenting on his chances, Parkinson said:

“In terms of Griggy, I stand by what I said,” he said. He’s come back in terrific shape, he started the season OK and was a bit unlucky not to get a goal. There’ll be a time when he’s back in the team, I’m sure, and he’s got a big part to play.”

Sunderland play later today, at home, against a dangerous Portsmouth outfit who sit just two points outside the playoff picture in 8th place. A win for Phil Parkinson’s side could, if results from just above them fall in the right order, see the Black Cats hit the top-two in the league table.

Who should Phil Parkinson place his faith in? Wyke or Grigg?