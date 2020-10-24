Coventry City take on Blackburn Rovers today looking for a positive result having not won in four league games. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Sky Blues-

GK- Marko Marosi- He will keep his place between the sticks for Mark Robins’ side.



CB- Michael Rose- The 25-year-old is enjoying Championship football for the first time in his career.

CB- Kyle McFadzean- The ex-MK Dons and Burton Albion man adds experience into Coventry’s back three.

CB- Dom Hyam- He has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this season and should keep his place.

RWB- Sam McCallum- The Norwich City loanee started on the opposite flank on defence against Swansea City in midweek, despite being left-footed.

LWB- Ryan Giles- Coventry re-signed him on loan from Wolves in the past transfer window.

CM- Liam Kelly- The skipper is expected to come back into the side for the Sky Blues this afternoon. He was subbed on from the bench against the Swans and should start against Blackburn.

CM- Jamie Allen- He is in his second season at the club having joined in 2019 from Burton.

CM- Ben Sheaf- The summer recruit from Arsenal is likely to complete the midfield trio with Gustavo Hamer and Jordan Shipley sidelined for this one.

CAM- Callum O’Hare- He will play further forward then the midfielders and provide support for the lone striker.

ST- Matt Godden- The 29-year-old should get the nod to start up top again having scored three goals so far in this campaign.



