Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has said his side are monitoring the free agent market, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are open to more signings if the right player is available on a free transfer.

However, Monk has admitted there is nothing serious or close at the moment for his side.

Sheffield Wednesday had a busy past transfer window and brought in the likes of Callum Paterson, Izzy Brown, Chey Dunkley, Aden Flint and Jack Marriott, amongst others.

Monk has said, as per Yorkshire Live: “We are monitoring the free agency market but there is nothing serious. I am very happy with the group that we have got. I think like every club you always keep an eye on the market and see what is available and what is not. There’s nothing that has stood out at this moment or anything like that. We are just concentrating on the squad that we have here.”

The Yorkshire side have been linked with a move for Jackson Irvine, who is a free agent after leaving Hull City at the end of last season. The Owls’ boss has said his side have moved on from him now: “Of course he came up in conversations. At the end of the day, he’s not a Sheffield Wednesday player. We don’t need to speculate on that and I am concentrating on the group at this moment in time.”

Wednesday are looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Brentford at Hillsborough this afternoon when they take on Luton Town.

In other news, Monk’s side are interested in ex-Fulham and Cardiff City defender Jazz Richards, as covered by The72.

