Grimsby Town defender Mattie Pollock turned down the chance to go on trial with a Premier League club over the summer, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

The youngster was linked with top flight trio Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail, but opted to stay with the Mariners.

Pollock, who is 19 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game by the League Two side.

He is the of the son of former Manchester City and Middlesbrough midfielder Jamie Pollock.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway has confirmed there was Premier League interest in him, as per Grimsby Live: “He wanted to stay here, he didn’t even want to go for a trial with whoever it was, and I’ve got no problem with that. It fills me with pride that his dad believes I can help him. (It came) through me, through talking to people I know, and being honest and telling him how good I believe he could be.”

“You’ve got a decision, do you want to go into the Under-23s setup, which some people have done. We had a trialist here, Matty Foulds, who got bought from a lower league club, went into Everton and then just got discarded at the end of the day.”

Pollock joined the Mariners two years ago and was handed his first-team debut in December 2018 against Exeter City.

He has since made 34 appearances for Grimsby and is enjoying regular senior football, as opposed to joining an Under-23’s set-up.

