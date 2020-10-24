Speaking to the club’s official website, Barnsley’s new boss Valierien Ismael has said he feels “a great deal of excitement” after being named as Gerhard Struber’s replacement.

After Gerhard Struber left Oakwell to take charge of MLS side New York Red Bulls, Adam Murray has taken charge of Barnsley on a temporary basis.

Now, Struber’s full-time replacement has been named. Barnsley have moved to appoint Frenchman Valerien Ismael as the club’s new manager, bringing him in after he was sacked by Austrian side LASK earlier this year.

Ismael – who played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich – during his playing days has moved to express his delight after being named as Barnsley’s new boss.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I would like to thank Paul Conway and Dane Murphy for the open and productive dialogue that we’ve had up to this point, and for the great chance that they have given me to manage in English football as the coach of Barnsley FC.”

“I feel a great deal of excitement about the new position and the new challenges that it brings, and I can’t wait to get to know the team, my coaching staff, everyone who works at the club, and of course the Reds fans at Oakwell too, so that together we can get started and hit the ground running!”

