Speaking to the club’s official website, Portsmouth new boy Jordy Hiwula has revealed that Barnsley star Conor Chaplin played a role in his decision to make the move to Fratton Park.

Earlier this week, Portsmouth moved to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of striker Jordy Hiwula. The former Coventry City man was available for nothing and in the light of Ellis Harrison’s injury, Kenny Jackett has moved to bring him in.

Hiwula comes in with plenty of Football League experience under his belt and will be looking to challenge John Marquis and Harrison – when he returns from injury – for a place in Portsmouth’s starting 11.

Now, upon the confirmation of his move to Fratton Park, Hiwula has revealed that former teammate and current Barnsley star Conor Chaplin played a role in the move, adding that he was keen to join the club as soon as he heard of the interest. Hiwula said:

“I received a phone call on Tuesday saying Pompey were interested and told my agent to get it done as soon as possible. Whenever I’ve come to play here before, it’s always been a tough match and I’ve had to raise my game.

“But I’ve managed to score in my last two visits and it’s an unbelievable stadium, while the fan-base is unreal.

“I spoke to Conor Chaplin when he came to Coventry and he told me how big this club was, so when I got the opportunity, I couldn’t say no.”

