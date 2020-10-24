Charlton Athletic take on Northampton Town this afternoon and will be eager to build on their win over Blackpool last time out. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks-

Lee Bowyer has flexibility with his formation with the options he has now but is likely to start with a 4-3-3 again-

GK- Ben Amos- He has been the League One sides’ number one so far this season.



RB- Chris Gunter- The ex-Reading right-back started at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday and will keep his place.

CB- Ryan Inniss- The recent recruit from Crystal Palace will get the nod again with Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja still out injured.

CB- Akin Famewo- He is on loan at the Valley from Championship side Norwich City. The centre-back spent time on loan in Scotland at St Mirren last season.

LB- Alfie Doughty- The 20-year-old remains with Charlton despite being linked with a move away in the summer. They need to tie him down to a new contract.

CM- Ben Watson- He has made five appearances for the London club since joining in the past transfer window.

CM- Andrew Shinnie- The once-capped Scotland international was brought in on loan from Luton Town and knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship.

CM- Darren Pratley- He is expected to complete the midfield three after starting against Blackpool.

RW- Paul Smyth- The QPR loanee was subbed in midweek and could start against Northampton this afternoon.

ST- Omar Bogle- He will be in the hunt for his first goal for Charlton.

LW- Conor Washington- The former QPR, Sheffield United and Hearts man has scored twice for the Addicks so far this season.

