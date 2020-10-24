QPR take on Birmingham City tomorrow and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat last time out to Preston North End. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Hoops-

GK- Seny Dieng- He has been given the number one spot over the past few games.

RB- Osman Kakay- The 23-year-old has had the nod ahead of Todd Kane so far this season.

CB- Rob Dickie- The summer recruit from Oxford United will start again for the R’s.

CB- Yoann Barbet- He has partnered Dickie in the heart of defence so far in this campaign.

LB- Lee Wallace- It is time for the ex-Rangers left-back to step up after Ryan Manning’s departure to fellow Championship side Swansea City.

CM- Geoff Cameron- QPR’s skipper will be looking to lead him teammates to all three points ahead Birmingham this afternoon.

CM- Tom Carroll- Mark Warburton’s side took a chance on the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea man on a free transfer in the summer.

RW- Bright Osayi-Samuel- The pacey winger remains at QPR despite being linked with a move away in the past transfer window. The R’s are trying to tie him down on a new contract and he continues to be selected.

CAM- Ilias Chair- He is expected to start once again having made seven appearances in all competitions so far this term.

LW- Albert Adomah- Warburton could begin with the experienced winger to give his side something different going forward. He was subbed on against Preston.

ST- Macauley Bonne- The recent signing from Charlton Athletic is likely to start ahead of Lyndon Dykes, who has missed the past couple of games.



In other QPR news, their ex-striker Idrissa Sylla has found a new club in India, as per The72.

