Bristol Rovers have confirmed the departure of midfielder Abu Ogogo on their official club website, with the former Coventry City and Shrewsbury Town man securing a loan return to former club Dagenham and Redbridge.

Following the end of the domestic transfer window, Bristol Rovers have moved to send one of their out of favour players on loan to the National League.

Midfielder Abu Ogogo has sealed a temporary move away from the Memorial Stadium, leaving on loan to link up with former side Dagenham and Redbridge on a short-term basis. Ogogo has signed a loan deal with the Daggers until January after falling out of the first-team picture at Bristol Rovers.

Ogogo previously spent a thoroughly successful six years with Dagenham and Redbridge from 2009 to 2015 and now, he returns to the club five years after leaving for Shrewsbury Town. Since then, Ogogo has gathered even more experience of the Football League and will be hoping to have a positive impact on his former side in his short spell with the club.

Since leaving Dagenham and Redbridge five years ago, Ogogo has played for Shrewsbury, Coventry City and Bristol Rovers. The midfielder notched up 124 appearances for the Shrews prior to linking up with Coventry, who he played in 14 games for.

With Bristol Rovers, Ogogo appeared in 49 matches and now, he will be looking to add to his 251 appearances for the Daggers.

