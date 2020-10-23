Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley coach and caretaker boss Adam Murray has voiced his desire to return a head coach role in the future.

Following Gerhard Struber’s departure from Barnsley for New York Red Bulls, coach Adam Murray has stepped in as caretaker manager for a second time. He took temporary control before Struber’s appointment and has filled in following the Austrian’s departure.

With a new manager yet to be appointed, a whole host of names have been linked with the Barnsley job. As covered here on The72, Valerien Ismael has been linked with the post and now, Adam Murray has voiced his desire to go back into a head coach role.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Murray said he would love to return to the role but insisted he is in no rush to do so. He said:

“Eventually, I would like to go back into a head coach role. I have been there before and done it at a young age. I enjoyed it, but I said at the time when I came out that I needed to take a step back and make myself better.

“I am still in that process and am in no rush to take that step. I have really enjoyed working under the last two managers [at Barnsley] and I think it has improved me individually.

“I have got an age in my own mind where I ideally want to be back in as a head coach. But it is not in the near future. I am only 39 years’ old.”

Other than taking up the role as Barnsley’s caretaker boss, Murray has also spent time in charge of Mansfield Town and Boston United.

