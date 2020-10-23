Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of former Bournemouth and Spurs defender Charlie Daniels on their official club website, brining the experienced left-back in on a short-term deal.

After leaving Bournemouth earlier this summer, 34-year-old left-back Charlie Daniels has been on the lookout for a new club. Now, it has been confirmed that Daniels has found himself a new home on a short-term deal.

League One outfit Shrewsbury Town have moved to bring Daniels in, with the former Bournemouth man signing a deal that will keep him at the club until January.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at Daniels’ arrival. He said:

“Charlie was at Bournemouth for nearly 10 years and went through the leagues with them. He’s been a model professional and has played at the highest level.

“Last season he was playing in the Premier League. He’s someone we are delighted to have at the club. We are looking forward to working with him.

“He’s ready to get started straight away and will bring valuable experience to the team. When I spoke to him, he was really keen to play for Shrewsbury. He wants to be a part of what we are doing and was very keen to join the club.”

Daniels has notched up over 400 career appearances, spending time on the books with Spurs, Leyton Orient and Bournemouth along the way.

Happy with the signing of Daniels, Shrewsbury Town fans? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Happy with the signing of Daniels?