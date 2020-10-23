Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that the club have offered young goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer a new long-term deal after his emergence into the senior picture.

Recently, Charlton Athletic youngster Ashley Maynard-Brewer has made his way into the senior side at The Valley. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as the club’s number two behind Ben Amos following the departure of Dillon Phillips, who returned to the Championship with Cardiff City.

Now, an update on Maynard-Brewer’s position at the club has emerged. Speaking to London News Online, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that the club have offered the goalkeeper a new contract. He moved to heap praise on Maynard-Brewer, adding that it is a “good, long” contract, saying:

“Hopefully he’ll sign that. It’s a good, long contract that we’ve offered him. We want him to be here and part of the club. We think highly of him.”

Since joining Charlton Athletic in 2015, Maynard-Brewer has found that most of his game time has come in the Addicks’ youth setup or out on loan. Maynard-Brewer has spent time with Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic since signing from Australian side ECU Joondalup.

With the offer of a new deal on the table, it will be interesting to see if Maynard-Brewer commits his future to the club.

