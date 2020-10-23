Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing Jack Marriott has admitted that he was “a little bit surprised” by Derby County’s decision to send him out on loan.

On domestic deadline day, Sheffield Wednesday moved to bolster their attacking ranks with the loan signing of striker Jack Marriott. The Derby County striker moved to Hillsborough in a season-long loan deal and has made two appearances since joining the club.

Now, Marriott has opened up on his move to Sheffield Wednesday and about the interest in his services before linking up with the Owls. Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Marriott said that there were a “few clubs” keen, also extending his thanks to his parent club for helping them get the move done.

“There were a few clubs but when I heard about Wednesday’s interest I wanted to get it done. I feel like the way this team plays suits me a lot better.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Marriott admitted when asked about the move.

“I thank Derby for allowing it. I appreciate they understand as a player I wanted to be here. In my mind, I’m here until the end of the season.”

With Marriott on loan with Sheffield Wednesday for the duration of the 2020/21 campaign, the striker will be hoping to prove himself as Garry Monk’s first-choice striker ahead of the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Elias Kachunga and Callum Paterson.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, do you think Marriott should be the club’s starting striker? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Should Marriott be Sheffield Wednesday's starting striker?