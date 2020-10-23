Ex-QPR striker Idrissa Sylla has joined NorthEast United FC, as announced by their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

Twitter: A proven finisher in the ranks! 🙌🏻 Highlanders, welcome Guinean International Idrissa Sylla to 🇮🇳 https://t.co/N79Ejk9Dyl (@NEUtdFC)

The former Championship man has made the move to the Indian Super League.

Sylla, who is 29 years old, spent last season playing in Belgium for Zulte Waregem and KV Oostende after leaving QPR last year.

He has linked up with ex-Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah at NorthEast United.



Their Executive Director, Priya Runchal has said, as per the official Indian Super League website: “We are excited to bring into the team someone of Idrissa’s quality. He is a striker who is technically sound, an aerial threat and has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career. We expect him to hit the ground running here in India and give the fans plenty of reasons to cheer.”

QPR signed Sylla in August 2016 and he spent two seasons with the London club. The 6ft 2inc striker made 64 appearances for the Hoops and scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Before his move to England, the forward had previously had spells at Le Mans, Zulte Waregem and Anderlecht.

He will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career in India.

A few familiar faces have made the move there over the past couple of weeks, with the likes of Anthony Pilkington, Danny Fox and Aaron Amadi-Holloway joining Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal.

Will Sylla be a hit in India?