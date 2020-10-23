Hearts are interested in signing Preston North End loanee Josh Ginnelly on a permanent basis, as per a report by Edinburgh Evening News.

The winger has impressed with the Scottish Championship side since September loan switch.

Ginnelly, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at Preston at the end of this season and Hearts want to hold talks with him about his future.

Their boss, Robbie Neilson, has said, as per the Edinburgh Evening News:

“I would like to keep him, yes. He is here until the end of the season and we’ll look at that later down the line, but I definitely think he has the attributes to play here for a long time.



“There is no option [in the loan agreement], it’s just a straight loan until the end of the season. It’s something we will probably look at depending on where we are come February/March. We will have a chat with Josh. He wanted to come up and play games and he’s doing well. He’s doing exactly what he said he would do when he came up – work hard, get in the team and produce.”

Ginnelly has fallen out of favour at Deepdale and is likely to have played his last game for the Lancashire side.

The former Shrewsbury Town, Burnley, Lincoln City and Walsall wide man joined the Lilywhites in 2018 but has only made nine appearances for the Championship outfit.

Ginnelly was loaned out to Bristol Rovers last season before moving to Hearts over the summer.

In other Preston news, Celtic could reignite their interest in Ben Davies in January, as per The72.



