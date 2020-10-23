Sheffield Wednesday have opted against signing free agent Okera Simmonds for the time being, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

The youngster has been on trial with the Owls and has made a couple of appearances for their Under-23’s. However, the Championship side are not believed to be offering him a permanent deal.

Simmonds, who is 20 years old, is available and has been weighing up his options over the summer. Wednesday took him in and have considered a move, however, he will have to continue his search for a new club now.

He started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks with the current Premier League champions before switching to Blackburn Rovers in 2018.

Simmonds spent a year on the books at Ewood Park before switching to Accrington Stanley.

Sheffield Wednesday placed an emphasis on youth in their summer recruitment and have brought in youngsters such as Korede Adedoyin and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in this transfer window.

Simmonds looked to be the next potential signing for Garry Monk’s side but they have decided against signing him.

The Owls lost last time out against Brentford and are looking to bounce back tomorrow against Luton Town. Monk has said, as per their official club website: “It’s all about the response now. The beauty of the Championship is that the games come thick and fast and we have a game on Saturday to get back on track.”

In other Wednesday news, they were interested in free agent midfielder Jackson Irvine, as per The72.

Should SWFC offer Simmonds a deal?