A ‘few’ clubs came in for Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow in the past transfer window, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes managed to keep hold of him despite interest from elsewhere, including fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

Woodrow, who is 25 years old, signed a new contract at Oakwell last week running until 2023.

He has been a key player for the Yorkshire side since joining them in 2018 from Fulham. The forward has scored 37 goals in 86 games for the club so far.

Barnsley’s chief executive, Dane Murphy, has said there was a lot of interest in Woodrow, as per the Yorkshire Post: “A few teams came in, actually. Cardiff were probably the most aggressive. But in the end, they never even got close to something that we would evaluate or take seriously.

“Cauley is such an important player, both on and off the field. It did not make any sense to let him go and we wanted to keep him in-house. That’s why we added to his current contract and he has looked great since signing that contract.”

Woodrow started his senior career at Luton Town before Fulham signed him nine years ago. He went onto play 66 times for the Cottagers’ first-team, chipping in with 12 goals.

He also had loan spells away from Craven Cottage at Southend United, Burton Albion and Bristol City before Barnsley signed him on a permanent basis two years ago.

