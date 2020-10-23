Free agent Jazz Richards is attracting plenty of interest in the Football League, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The defender is on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Salford City and Fleetwood Town.

Richards, who is 29 years old, is available after being released by Cardiff City at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options this summer.

The Wales international could now be handed a club with some sides still in the hunt for reinforcements despite the transfer window shutting last week.

Richards is an experienced full-back and has racked up 168 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Swansea City and went onto play 51 times for the Welsh side during his time at the Liberty Stadium, as well as having loan spells away at Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Richards made a permanent move to Fulham in July 2015 and stayed with the London club for a year before switching to Cardiff.

He was on the books with the Bluebirds for four years before parting company with the Championship side when his contract expired earlier this year.

Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with a swoop for him now, but could face competition from clubs lower down the Football League.

MK Dons, Salford and Fleetwood are also believed to be interested in speaking to Richards as they look to boost their defensive options.

