Sheffield United are being tipped to make a move to re-sign David Brooks from AFC Bournemouth in January, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Chris Wilder is believed to be keen on bringing the Wales international back to Bramall Lane.

Brooks, who is 23 years old, stayed at Bournemouth in the past transfer window despite their relegation to the Championship last season. He has made four appearances for Jason Tindall’s side in all competitions so far this term but they will face a battle to keep hold of him in January.

He joined the Cherries from Sheffield United two years ago and has since scored eight goals in 46 games for the club.

The Warrington-born man started his career as a youngster in the academy at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines six years ago to sign for Sheffield United.

Brooks had a loan spell in non-league at FC Halifax Town before breaking into the Blades’ first-team. Brooks went onto play 37 games for the Yorkshire side before Bournemouth paid £11.5 million to sign him in 2018.

He signed a new long-term contract with Tindall’s side last year meaning they are under no pressure financially to cash in on him. However, it could be hard for them to block a top flight move for him if a big-money offer came in.

Sheffield United have made a slow start to the new Premier League season and could try and lure Brooks back to Yorkshire to boost their attacking options this winter.

