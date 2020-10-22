It’s definitely got all the hallmarks of a saga has the ‘deal’ that is/might be taking Kamil Grosicki from West Bromwich Albion to Nottingham Forest. Since the deal failed to be ratified last Friday evening, many have had their say; Baggies boss Slaven Bilic being the latest to weigh in on matters.



Sources in Poland said that a deal between Forest and West Brom failed to satisy last Friday’s domestic deadline of 5 pm; the paperwork arriving with the relevant authorities late, 21 seconds late to be precise. However, as the following tweet showed at the time, even that is a bone of contention.

Typowe @GrosickiKamil Story.60 sec przed zamknięciem okna,dokładnie o 17.59 podpisuje kontrakt z @NFFC System rejestracji nie przysyła potwierdzenia. NF twierdzi,że transfer jest zrealizowany. Kamil w drodze do Nottingham. Wyp. do końca sezonu. Na wypadek awansu 2 lata umowy. — Mateusz Borek (@BorekMati) October 16, 2020

Translation for the above tweet:

“Typical @GrosickiKamil Story. 60 seconds before the window closes, at exactly 17.59 he signs a contract with @NFFC The registration system does not send a confirmation. NF says the transfer has been completed. Kamil on his way to Nottingham. Out until the end of the season. 2-year contract in case of promotion.

Nottingham Forest boss, Chris Hughton, told local source Nottingham Live was that he was hoping that the saga would turn out in Forest’s favour – that Grosicki would be confirmed as their final signing. Speaking on the matter, Hughton said:

“What I’ve been made aware of is that the paperwork has gone in. They are reviewing it at this moment. As a manager and a club we hope that is successful.”

Commenting on the situation, Bilic is pretty much in agreement with his opposite number Chris Hughton. Quoted by Birmingham Live, he said:

“I don’t know, to be fair. I feel sorry for him. He’s a brilliant guy, and also from our point of view we need to know if we can include him in the squad or whether he is going to become a Forest player. Hopefully we’ll know today. The sooner the better, for him and us and also for Forest I suppose.”

At the moment, and nearly a week since he ‘signed’ for Forest, a deal for Kamil Grosicki still hangs in the balance. It surely cannot go on much longer. One way or another a decision should be made soon.

Should Nottingham Forest be able to sign Kamil Grosicki even if the paperwork is 21 seconds late?