According to Football Insider, and their writer Wayne Veysey, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur playing hardball forced Championship side Swansea into accepting an initial £11m payment for star defender Joe Rodon.

Veysey writes that Spurs reluctance to move from their hard stance on Rodon’s value meant that the North London side were at loggerheads with the Swans who were determined to stick by their £16m valuation of the Wales international.

With time ticking down on dometic deadline day, time was of the essence. However, it was Swansea, not Spurs, who blinked first in this particular transfer face-off.

Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Football Insider’s Veysey writes that the London side’s no-stare tactic paid off and their holding firm to their own valuation caused Swansea to blink first and accept £5m less than the £16m that they initially wanted for Rodon.

The culmination of that £11m deal for the Swansea star came after Spurs were reported to have had an initial, low-ball offer of £7m rejected by the powers-that-be at the Welsh club.

22-year-old Rodon was a homegrown product of the Swans youth system, making his way from the youth set-up into a first-team regular. Since making the breakthrough into the first-team, Rodon went on to make 54 appearances for the South Wales outfit, providing 1 assist.

Rodon was a key fixture in a Swans side who reached the semi-finals of the Sky Bet Championship playoffs last term and he featured in all four of Swansea’s Championship games this season as well as one game in the Carabao Cup before being snapped up by Spurs.

As of yet, Rodon has yet to make an appearance for Spurs although he will be looking for that to hopefully change sooner rather than later.

