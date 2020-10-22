Gateshead have signed ex-Football League forward Jordan Cook on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

He has joined the National League North side on a contract until the end of the season.

Cook, who is 30 years old, has been a free agent since being released by Grimsby Town at the end of the last campaign. He has now found a new home in non-league.

He spent two years at Blundell Park before parting company with the Mariners. He made 49 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side, chipping in with eight goals.

He has played 235 games in his career to date and started out at Sunderland as a youngster, playing three times for the Black Cats in the Premier League.

Cook had loan spells away at Darlington, Walsall and Carlisle United before leaving permanently for Charlton Athletic. He spent two years at the Valley and then moved onto Walsall in 2014.

The North-East born forward managed nine goals in 83 appearances for the Saddlers in League One before dropping down a league to join Luton Town.

Cook was part of the Hatters’ side promoted to the third tier two years ago, but left that summer on free and subsequently joined Grimsby.

He has now linked up with Gateshead and has dropped into non-league for the first time in his career. They finished 7th in the sixth tier last season and will be eager to get promoted this term.

