Scunthorpe United have signed goalkeeper Mark Howard, as announced by their official club website.

The Iron have brought in the experienced stopper on a one-year deal.

Howard, who is 34 years old, was released by Blackpool at the end of last season and has found a new home.

He joined the Tangerines in 2018 on a two-year deal and was their first choice in his first campaign. However, he lost his place last term and spent time on loan at Salford City.

The ‘keeper is pleased to have joined the Iron and has told their website: “I’m delighted to get it done, and as soon as I knew Scunthorpe were interested it was a no brainer for me. I wanted to get back playing and this is a great opportunity for me to play some games and help the club do well.

“The COVID-19 situation has been difficult for everyone but I’ve just concentrated on myself and family, and staying fit and ready. I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve spoken to many clubs and many managers, but didn’t feel the opportunities were quite right for me at the time. This is the right chance for me to take, come in and play games, and do well.”

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, Howard had spells with the likes of Arsenal, Cardiff City, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers.

He has played 270 games in his career to date and will be looking to challenge for Scunthorpe’s number one shirt this season.

Good signing for Scunthorpe?