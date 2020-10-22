Sheffield Wednesday were interested in Jackson Irvine in the past transfer window, as per a report by The World Game.

However, a move for the Australia international didn’t materialise in the end.

Irvine, who is 27 years old, remains a free agent after leaving Hull City in June and continues to weigh up his options.

The midfielder joined the Tigers in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday looked into a deal to lure him to Hillsborough but the move didn’t happen for whatever reason.

Australia assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen, has admitted his surprise that Irvine is still without a club, as per the World Game: “The coronavirus isn’t helping because clubs aren’t in a great position financially right now. But it’s important for Jackson firstly, and of course the national team, that he finds a new club and gets going again.

“Every day and week he doesn’t play it’s not good. We need to get him something quickly. This is when agents earn their money. I personally think he’d be a very good pick up for a top Championship club that might even end up being promoted still, and I could see him doing well in the Dutch Eredivisie or the top league in Belgium. He’d be a good asset for a lot of teams.”

Irvine will continue to weigh up his options and may have to look outside the UK for his new home.

He has also previously played for the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Would Irvine have been a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?