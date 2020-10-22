Speaking the Yorkshire Post, Hull City boss Grant McCann has confirmed that defender Lewie Coyle is set to be out for four to six weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers’ win over AFC Wimbledon.

Hull City maintained their strong start to life in League One with a midweek win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night. Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal in first-half stoppage time was enough for the Tigers as they remained at the top of the table after securing all three points.

However, Hull were dealt an injury blow in the first half of the victory. Defender Lewie Coyle – who was making his league debut for Grant McCann’s side – collided with Steve Seddon in the air and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Now, McCann has moved to reveal the extent of the injury. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the Hull City boss confirmed that Coyle is set to miss four to six weeks of action after suffering shoulder ligament damage. He said:

“Lewie is going to be missing for probably four to six weeks.

“We’ve had the scan results back, it’s not as bad as we thought it was going to be, we thought he was going to need an operation, but it’s ligaments right at the top of his shoulder that he has torn. We’ve got to see how it develops over the next four to six weeks. It’s not great news for us or Lewie.

“It was a bit of a poor challenge on him, I would say. Coming in from the blind-side and leading with an elbow and Lewie has landed funny on his shoulder coming down.”

With Coyle set for a month and a half on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see how Hull fare without the former Leeds United man. The Tigers have Josh Emmanuel available to slot in at right-back, so he will be looking to make good on his chance.