Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that referee Andy Woolmer made an “unbelievably poor decision” not to send off Watford man Christian Kabasele in their 3-1 loss on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Wednesday night, leaving them without a win in three games while the hosts climbed up to 3rd place.

Blackburn had more possession than Vladimir Ivic’s side and had 10 shots to Watford’s 10, but it was the Hornets who ended up taking all three points. Goals from Joao Pedro and Tom Cleverley put Watford 2-0 up with just 17 minutes on the clock

Shortly after, Rovers star Adam Armstrong broke through before being brought down by Christian Kabasele. The Watford defender escaped a red card after being given a yellow by referee Andy Woolmer with 22 minutes on the clock.

Ben Brereton pulled one back for Rovers in impressive fashion and went in 2-1 down at the break. However, an own goal from Darragh Lenihan restored Watford’s lead and Blackburn ended up being defeated 3-1, with Armstrong missing a penalty.

After the game, Tony Mowbray reflected on the decision by Woolmer to only book Kabasele. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn Rovers boss labelled it an “unbelievably poor decision”, saying:

“It was an unbelievably poor decision in the first half, that could have been the thing that changed the game. How much faster is Armstrong than the defender who brings him down?

“It was a really poor decision not to show a red card when Armstrong is running through the middle on goal. Asking the referee, he said there was a covering defender. I’ve watched it back and there’s no covering defender that’s getting near Armstrong.

“We have to live with it, it’s football, we take the good decisions, the bad decisions, the good referees, the bad referees, we just get on with the next game and if we maintain that standard we’ll see where we are in another six games.”

