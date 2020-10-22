According to a report from Football Insider, Barnsley are set to name former Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich player Valerien Ismael as their new manager following the departure of Gerhard Struber.

Following Gerhard Struber’s departure for New York Red Bulls, Barnsley have been on the lookout for a new manager. In the meantime, Adam Murray has stepped in on a caretaker basis but now, it has been claimed that the Tykes look to have found their man for the job.

As per Football Insider, Barnsley are set to name 45-year-old Valerien Ismael as their new manager. The Frenchman was most recently in charge of Austrian side LASK, recently guiding them to the last 16 of the Europa League before leaving his role as manager earlier this summer.

The report claims that talks between Ismael and Barnsley have progressed well and are at the point where the contract is ready, with an announcement also close. It seems a matter of time before Ismael is named as the Tykes’ new boss, so fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of their new manager.

In his playing career, Ismael played for the likes of RC Strasbourg, Crystal Palace, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich and more. As a manager, the Frenchman has led FC Nuremberg, VfL Wolfsburg, Apollon Smyrnis and LASK.

With an announcement on the horizon, Barnsley fans, would you welcome the appointment of Ismael as your new manage? Let us know how you feel about the rumoured deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the appointment of Ismael?