BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Portsmouth are set to sign former Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City striker Jordy Hiwula on a short-term deal.

With the transfer window now closed, clubs will have to turn to the free-agent market if they want to maker any more additions to their squad. Now, it has been claimed that Portsmouth have turned to free agent striker Jordy Hiwula in an effort to add to their attacking ranks.

Following his release from Coventry City earlier this summer, the striker is available for nothing.

Hiwula will put pen to paper on a short-term deal, keeping him at Fratton Park until January.

As it stands, Pompey’s striker options consist of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison – who is out through injury and is not expected to return for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Hiwula, 26, has spent the last two years with Coventry City. With the Sky Blues, the former Manchester City youngster netted 17 goals and laid on six assists in 61 appearances.

Over the course of his career, he has also played for Yeovil Town, Walsall, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town.

