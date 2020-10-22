According to a report from The Sun, striker Danny Welbeck turned down the chance to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce in a £140k-a-week deal after his Watford release before linking up with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Earlier this month, Watford confirmed that the club had reached an agreement with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck to bring an end to his time at Vicarage Road.

Welbeck’s release allowed him to search for a new club as a free agent after being unable to secure a move away before the end of the transfer window. Brighton and Hove Albion moved to bring in the striker, with former Swansea City boss Graham Potter adding Welbeck to his attacking ranks.

Now, it has been revealed that before joining Brighton, the recently released Watford striker turned down the chance to join Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in a big-money deal. As per The Sun, Welbeck turned down a move to the Super Lig side, where he would have reportedly earned a massive £140,000 a week.

It is said that fellow England international Adam Lallana played a big role in Welbeck’s decision to join Brighton and Hove Albion after being released by Watford.

It will be interesting to see how Welbeck fares at Brighton after his time with the Hornets, which saw the forward net three goals in 20 appearances.

Do you think that Welbeck will impress with Brighton and Hove Albion? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Watford news, the club will be continuing their search for a new left-back in January, as confirmed by Vladimir Ivic – find out what he had to say here.

Will Welbeck be a hit with Brighton?