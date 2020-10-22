Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn is enjoying life on loan at Blackpool so far, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Tangerines swooped to sign the Wales international on a loan deal until January before the past transfer window slammed shut.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, is looking forward to getting some game time in League One.

He has previously spent time away from Anfield at Sheffield United and Oxford United respectively.

He has provided an insight into his first week at Bloomfield Road, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “Liverpool have just told me to go out on loan, express myself and see how I do. When I go back, we’ll go from there.

“As an international it’s vital I play. (Wales boss) Ryan Giggs likes players who are playing week in, week out. If I can do that at Blackpool, it will help me on the international side. The move to Blackpool happened pretty fast, so Liverpool haven’t said too much about what might happen when my loan ends. We haven’t had the discussion yet.”

He added: “I’d definitely be open to staying longer, though. I’ve enjoyed my first couple of days so I don’t see why not, especially if we’re doing well – then I’d love to stay.”

Woodburn was tipped for a bright future in the game when he burst onto the scene as a teenager at Liverpool a couple of years ago but injuries have halted his progress.

Nevertheless, he will be eager to impress at Blackpool and keep getting opportunities to Wales to see where it takes him.

In other Seasiders news, their other new signing Kenny Dougall is excited to get going, as per The72.

Is Woodburn a good signing for Blackpool?