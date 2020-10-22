Bristol Rovers have signed defender Ali Koiki, as announced by their official club website.

The Pirates have finally completed a deal to land the youngster and he could make his debut for the League One side this weekend against Accrington Stanley.

Koiki, who is 21 years old, has been a target for fellow third tier sides Charlton Athletic and Sunderland this summer, as per The72, but it is Bristol Rovers who have won the race for his signature.

Their boss, Ben Garner, has told their website: “We are delighted that we have been able to secure Ali’s signature. Ali is a player that we have tracked for a long time and he has the attributes that suit our style of play. From my conversations with him it was clear that he has the right attitude and determination to be a success here.

“Ali is a quick & powerful player who is defensively strong but who also provides a strong attacking threat. He will have the opportunity here to grow as both a player and a person in order to achieve his full potential.”

Koiki spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before joining Burnley in 2016. He was a regular for the Clarets at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

He spent time during the 2018/19 season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two and made 15 appearances for the Robins.

Koiki’s contract at Burnley expired this past summer and he has now found a new home at Bristol Rovers.

