Sunderland have signed defender Callum McFadzean on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The Black Cats have have handed a one-year contract to the versatile wing-back.

McFadzean, who is 26 years old, has been a free agent throughout the past transfer window after parting company with Plymouth Argyle and has found a new club now.

He has told Sunderland’s website: “I’m delighted to be here. As soon as I knew Sunderland were interested, I was desperate to get it done and I can’t wait to get started.”

Their manager, Phil Parkinson, has said: “I would like to welcome Callum to the club. This is a position we’ve been looking to strengthen for a while, and he will bring further competition to the squad.”

McFadzean started his career at Sheffield United and made 23 appearances for the Blades’ first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells at Chesterfield, Burton Albion and Stevenage before leaving Bramall Lane for permanent stints at Kilmarnock, Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

Bury handed him a chance back in the Football League in 2018 and he moved on to Plymouth after a year at Gigg Lane. He then helped the Pilgrims gain promotion to League One under Ryan Lowe last season but left the club this past summer.

He adds more options and depth to Sunderland’s squad and provides some competition for Denver Hume at left-back.

Sunderland are currently sat in 5th place in League One having won four games out of their opening six.

Is McFadzean a good signing for Sunderland?