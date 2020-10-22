Watford boss Vladimir Ivic has said his side could look for a left-back in January, as per a fans forum on the Hornets’ official YouTube channel.

The Hornets were keen to bring one in before the end of the previous transfer window but ultimately ended up sticking with what they had.

Ivic’s side are short of depth in that position with Adam Masina ruled out with injury until the New Year.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t stopped the Hertfordshire side making a strong start to the Championship season. They are currently sat in 3rd position after four wins from their opening six matches.

Watford could turn their attentions to signing a left-back again this winter, as confirmed by Ivic: “To play the system I played before (at other clubs) – 4-3-3 – you need to have one left-back whose characteristic must be more defensive. At the moment (Adam) Masina is one of them and we’ve been without him since the first friendly game.

“He was a guy who started to work with us from the first day, he was very positive man who worked very hard. He had surgery and I hope he will be with us from the end of January, but until then we will see if we do some movement in the January window about this position. But it’s one position we are looking for and what we have looked for in the previous period (transfer window).”

Watford were linked with the likes of Barry Douglas and Ryan Manning in the past transfer window, as per The72, but will have to look elsewhere in January with the duo securing moves to Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City respectively.

