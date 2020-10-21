Peterborough have become a side of some renown when it comes to unearthing strikers for pennies and then selling them for £s. After the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriott, Ivan Toney was the latest.

Toney was brought in by Posh as a replacement for Marriott when he was snapped up by Derby County. He cost the London Road side around £350,000 in early August 2018, arriving from Newcastle United.

Toney repaid Peterborough’s faith in him across his two seasons at the Cambridgeshire club. He featured in 94 games for the League One side, scoring an impressive 49 goals and providing 15 assists. This return brought about a move to Brentford for what is thought to be an initial fee of around £5m.

Now the former Newcastle United youngster is paying back Brentford’s faith in him and is doing so in some style. Already with FIVE goals in his last three games for the Bees, Toney was at it again tonight with a first-half brace.

That double, Toney’s third consecutive brace in the Sky Bet Championship, takes the 24-year-old to seven for the season and to the top of the Championship’s scoring charts. It has also been a double that has gotten football fans talking on Twitter tonight.

Here is a little of what fans have been saying…and it isn’t just Brentford fans either.

Ivan Toney WILL

-Be in the premier league next season

-Play for England — ͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏joe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jfgpufc) October 21, 2020

That Toney won’t be at Brentford long. — 𝐑𝐇_🦁🎄 (@RHAVFC) October 21, 2020

Why do we put 4ft odobajio on 8ft Toney at corners inbeleivable Jeff — Keith Davis (@keithgas1) October 21, 2020

Punished in first half but still putting Moses on Toney at set pieces?? #swfc — Luke Malpass (@Beef_77) October 21, 2020

Ivan Toney's bagged like 3 braces in a row. Propa centa forward — Dumebi (@NigerianElNino) October 21, 2020

Why is moses still man marking toney on corners!!! Why! Are! We! Not! Learning!! — 🦉🦉ChrisDay94🦉🦉 (@chrisday3107) October 21, 2020

Ivan Toney might outscore Ollie Watkins at this rate in Brentford terms — Purslow’s Pursestrings (@AVFCTransTweet) October 21, 2020

Ivan Toney gettting proper saucy in the Championship. — Angry Bilic #GSBOUT (@AngryBilic) October 21, 2020

Ivan toney! What a player. 7 goals already and people said he wouldn't cut it🤣 — Ant (@AntVeress) October 21, 2020

Ivan Toney has now scored a brace in 3 consecutive league games for Brentford, leaving him as top scorer in the championship with 7 goals in 6 games. 🤩 — Charlie ✌🏻 (@_LFCharlie) October 21, 2020

Toney is probably valued at 20 million already.. 😂😂 — Mick (@mullins_mick) October 21, 2020

Ivan Toney has scored 2 more goals than Derby County & Nottingham Forest combined. I have nothing else to say. — Ben Smyth (@bensmyth18) October 21, 2020

Ivan Toney almost certainly will be playing Premier League football next season. Love that to be with the bees if they can go 1 step further 🔥 #BrentfordFC #bfc #swfc — Nathan Tubb (@NobbyTubb) October 21, 2020

Pretty sure if Toney gets a hat trick the explosion from the sky commentators is going to be more dangerous than the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs #swfc — Aylesburyowl (@aylesburyowl) October 21, 2020

Who said Ivan Toney couldn’t make the step up he’s on fire and YET another gem Brentford have plucked from the lower leagues 💙👍 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) October 21, 2020

Will Ivan Toney hit 20+ goals for Brentford this season?