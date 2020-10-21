Peterborough have become a side of some renown when it comes to unearthing strikers for pennies and then selling them for £s. After the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriott, Ivan Toney was the latest.

Toney was brought in by Posh as a replacement for Marriott when he was snapped up by Derby County. He cost the London Road side around £350,000 in early August 2018, arriving from Newcastle United.

Toney repaid Peterborough’s faith in him across his two seasons at the Cambridgeshire club. He featured in 94 games for the League One side, scoring an impressive 49 goals and providing 15 assists. This return brought about a move to Brentford for what is thought to be an initial fee of around £5m.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Now the former Newcastle United youngster is paying back Brentford’s faith in him and is doing so in some style. Already with FIVE goals in his last three games for the Bees, Toney was at it again tonight with a first-half brace.

That double, Toney’s third consecutive brace in the Sky Bet Championship, takes the 24-year-old to seven for the season and to the top of the Championship’s scoring charts. It has also been a double that has gotten football fans talking on Twitter tonight.

Here is a little of what fans have been saying…and it isn’t just Brentford fans either.

