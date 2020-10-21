According to a Yorkshire Live article by reporter Dom Howson, Sheffield Wednesday are set make a decision on whether to sign former Liverpool youngster Okera Simmonds.

20-year-old, Manchester-born Simmonds came up through the ranks at Premier League giants Liverpool. He signed for the Reds and progressed from their youht set-up to the Under-18s at the start of July 2016.

After 26 appearances for Liverpool’s Under-18s, Simmonds was let loose from the Merseyside outfit in February 2018. He moved to Blackburn, appearaing for Rovers Under-23s side.

After a year at Ewood Park, where he made 22 appearances (3 goals/2 assists) for the Under-23s, the youngster was on the move again, released by Blackburn and ending up at their near-neighbours Accrington Stanley in February 2019. Stanley released him in mid-December last year and he’s been without a club since then.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Owls Under-23 boss Lee Bullen said of Simmonds that a decision was yet to be made but one is expected in the immediate future. On this point, Bullen said:

“The jury is still out from our point of view. We are still talking to him. I think he enjoys it here and has settled into the group really well.”

Howson also writes that Simmonds has featured in training with the first-team squad during his time at the South Yorkshire club. He adds that Bullen and Wednesday will be making an imminent decision regarding whether to snap him up. Quoting the Owls Under-23 boss, Howson writes:

“We will probably make a decision on him [Simmonds] this week. We will have a word with him and see if he wants to stay and have a look at Ipswich. If not, then we will speak to each other and the staff and make a decision on the lad.”

If luck is on the side of the former, 5-cap Engalnd youth international, he could very well be a Wednesday player on Friday.

Should Sheffield Wednesday take a risk on Okera Simmonds?